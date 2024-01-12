Floods: TNB cuts electricity supply in several areas in Marang, Kuala T’ganu

KEMAMAN: Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) has temporarily cut electricity supply in several areas around Marang and Kuala Terengganu today to ensure public safety following heavy rain and flooding incidents.

In a Facebook post, TNB Careline said that affected areas include Kem Panji Alam in Marang, as well as Wisma TG Ramly and Tepoh in Kuala Terengganu.

“The public is reminded to avoid using electrical appliances and to ensure the main switch is turned off to prevent electric shocks. Your patience and cooperation are greatly appreciated,” it said.

In ALOR SETAR, in response to the heavy rain and flooding affecting Kedah, TNB has shut down electricity supply in several areas around Alor Setar and Sik to ensure public safety.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, TNB announced that 11 areas in Alor Setar and one area in Sik have been without electricity since 1.00 pm following the supply shutdown.

In Alor Setar, the affected areas include Kampung Bukit Derang, Kampung Bukit Hijau, Kampung Empa 1 and 2, Kampung Teras, the Royal Malaysian Air Force Base, Kampung Alor Madi, and Kampung Pulau Kerengga.

Also impacted are Kampung Titi Gajah 1, Kampung Alor Perang, Kampung Alor Senjaya, and the Alor Gunung Pump House while in Sik, the affected area is Kampung Padang Chicar