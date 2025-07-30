FMM urges ASEAN to boost trade integration for economic growth

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) has urged ASEAN to strengthen intra-regional trade and production networks to enhance economic integration.

FMM President Tan Sri Soh Thian Lai emphasised the need for mutual recognition of standards, unified digital customs platforms, and regulatory alignment among member states.

Soh highlighted that intra-ASEAN trade currently makes up only 22 per cent of the region’s total trade, far below the European Union’s 60 per cent.

“Closing this gap is crucial to unlocking ASEAN’s full economic potential and ensuring long-term supply chain resilience,” he said in a statement.

The FMM reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating with governments and regional stakeholders to foster a more integrated, stable, and competitive ASEAN economy.

Soh also commended Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s mediation in easing tensions between Thailand and Cambodia.

“This diplomatic success demonstrates Malaysia’s growing influence in promoting ASEAN unity and stability.

It also reaffirms the bloc’s ability to resolve geopolitical challenges through dialogue and strong leadership,” Soh added. - Bernama