Focus on the people, not just politics, Pahang Sultan urges elected reps

KUANTAN: Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, has called on elected representatives in the state to prioritise the needs of the people over constant political wrangling.

In a special interview with Bernama at Istana Abdulaziz in conjunction with his 66th birthday, His Royal Highness urged all Members of Parliament and assemblymen in the state to be more present in their constituencies, engaging directly with the communities who elected them.

“I prefer to see these elected representatives regularly on the ground. Focus on the people’s issues and fulfil their needs,” the Pahang Sultan said, reinforcing his well-known image as a people-oriented and humble ruler.

Al-Sultan Abdullah stressed that elected representatives, regardless of political affiliation, must continuously listen and understand the struggles of the rakyat, particularly those facing economic hardship.

As the ruler of Pahang, he also expressed hope that government and opposition representatives can work together through regular dialogues to address common challenges.

“The government and opposition should sit together from time to time, or ideally, once a month. What’s lacking can be improved. No system is perfect. We are human, after all, and every government has its strengths and weaknesses.”

“We are one people, one state. This should be a shared platform to fight for the people’s welfare,” he said, cautioning political leaders against letting emotions cloud their judgment.

At the same time, Al-Sultan Abdullah also said that all elected representatives, including those from the opposition, should be given fair consideration for constituency allocations to serve their communities effectively.

“They were chosen by the people, and they need the necessary support from the government to assist those in need. Ideally, the allocations should be equal, or at least nearly so,” he said.

The Sultan also suggested that the state government establish an official channel for villagers and rural communities to relay their concerns and basic needs.

Known for his humble disposition since youth, Al-Sultan Abdullah has long upheld the tradition of staying close to the rakyat, values he inherited from his late father, Paduka Ayahanda Sultan Ahmad Shah, who frequently participated in community programmes across Pahang.

“I’ve always prioritised the people, especially when they are in difficulty. I may not always be able to be everywhere, but I’ll send my children or officers as representatives. We help however we can.

“It’s in my blood. I’ve always enjoyed being among the people, in good and bad times. I don’t see it as a virtue, but something I’ve practised since young.

“I’m not seeking praise or applause. As long as I’m able, I’ll stand with the rakyat...and do my very best,” the Sultan said, expressing heartfelt thanks to the people of Pahang for their continued support and affection. - Bernama