Focus on tourism gains, not alcohol controversy: Nga

CYBERJAYA: The controversy over the serving of alcohol at a dinner held during the Global Travel Meet should not be blown out of proportion as it risks tarnishing Malaysia’s image ahead of Visit Malaysia Year 2026, said Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming.

He clarified that the event was a privately organised commercial programme held in collaboration with the government to celebrate international guests.

“The event’s name itself — Global Travel Meet — clearly shows that it was an international commercial programme attended by participants from various backgrounds, including both Muslims and non-Muslims,” he told reporters after officiating the National Observance of World Habitat Day 2025 here today.

“In events of such global nature, the serving of alcoholic beverages is something commonly practised.

“However, we have never — and will never — ask our Muslim friends to be involved in such matters.”

Nga stressed that Malaysia is a nation that respects diversity, adding that the concept of Malaysia Truly Asia is not merely a slogan but a reflection of the country’s unity in diversity and interfaith harmony.

“We respect everyone. Muslims and non-Muslims alike, and accord appropriate freedom to all our international guests,” he said.

Nga added that the event

successfully secured investments and revenue worth around USD420 million (approximately RM2 billion), calling it a positive achievement for Malaysia.

He urged all parties to focus on promoting Malaysia’s image as a harmonious, open and respectful nation that welcomes visitors from all over the world.

“If we continue to blow up small issues like this, it benefits no one — instead, it will only harm the nation and our tourism sector,” he said.

The issue arose after Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing came under fire following reports that alcoholic beverages were served at a dinner held in conjunction with Tourism Malaysia’s Global Travel Meet.

The incident sparked criticism from several quarters and even calls for Tiong’s resignation, with some accusing the ministry of being insensitive to Muslim attendees.

Tiong clarified that Tourism Malaysia had only played a facilitating role in the event, which was organised by the private sector, and had used the occasion as an opportunity to promote the Visit Malaysia Year 2026 (VM2026) calendar.