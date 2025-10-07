PM Anwar issues stern warning to Tiong, MOTAC over alcohol issue

SEPANG: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has issued a stern warning to Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing and his ministry regarding alcohol service at an official government event.

Anwar stated that the serving of alcohol must never be repeated under any circumstances.

He declared the ministry’s explanation that alcohol was served only after the official programme concluded as completely unacceptable.

The Prime Minister emphasised that the government maintains a firm policy against alcohol at official functions without exception.

Anwar clarified that the alcohol service remained inappropriate because it occurred within the same venue and formed part of the same event.

He confirmed issuing a stern warning directly to both the Minister and the Ministry regarding this violation.

The Prime Minister stressed that this mistake must not happen again in future government events.

He made these remarks to Bernama and RTM after seeing off visiting Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the Bunga Raya Complex.

The Prime Minister went further, warning all government leaders and agencies not to take such matters lightly.

“I want to remind all members of the Cabinet and the entire government machinery that there is no room for negligence on this issue,” he said.

Anwar was responding to the controversy surrounding the serving of alcohol during a dinner event held in conjunction with the Global Travel Meet programme, an event attended by Tiong himself.

Several photos from the evening, which have since gone viral, show the minister and guests holding glasses of wine and beer. – Bernama