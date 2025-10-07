Syria ceasefire in Aleppo after deadly clashes between government, SDF

DAMASCUS: Syrian government forces and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces have agreed a ceasefire in Aleppo following deadly clashes.

State media reported the truce on Tuesday after tensions escalated into mutual bombardments across the northern city.

Syrian state television confirmed at least one member of domestic security forces and one civilian died in Monday’s shelling.

It attributed these bombardments directly to Kurdish forces operating in the area.

Tensions have significantly heightened between Damascus and the semi-autonomous Kurdish administration controlling parts of northern Syria.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported government forces used explosive drones in the Kurdish-majority neighbourhoods of Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh.

The Britain-based monitor also stated communications were cut and the districts were surrounded by Syrian army reinforcements.

Aleppo has been under the control of Syria’s new Islamist authorities since the toppling of former leader Bashar al-Assad.

Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh remain under the control of Kurdish units linked to the SDF.

The Syrian News Channel cited a security official confirming a domestic security forces member was killed and three others wounded in an SDF attack.

It further reported a civilian death resulting from a separate Kurdish bombardment.

Dozens of families reportedly fled Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh due to heavy machine-gun and mortar barrages.

Aleppo’s governor Azzam al-Gharib urged residents to stay indoors and avoid clash zones entirely.

State news agency SANA confirmed several wounded civilians were transported to hospital for treatment.

It later announced a ceasefire agreement had been reached in both neighbourhoods without providing specific details.

The SDF denied attacking government security forces and accused pro-Damascus factions of besieging Kurdish areas.

It claimed these factions were attempting to advance “with tanks” into the neighbourhoods.

The SDF stated residents had taken up weapons to assist the Kurdish Asayish security forces in defending their districts. – AFP