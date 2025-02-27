KLANG: The family of a food vendor who died after being struck by a fallen tree on Monday may take legal action if they are dissatisfied with the compensation offered by the insurer.

Royal Klang City Council (MBDK) Mayor Datuk Abd Hamid Hussain said the local authority’s insurance policy does not specify a fixed compensation amount, but the council remains open to discussions with the insurer.

“If the compensation offered is unacceptable to the family, they have the option to file a claim in court, which will determine the amount,” he said at a press conference after launching the Klang Sustainable Stormwater Plan 2025-2030 today.

Yesterday, the media reported that MBDK is in discussions with the insurer regarding compensation for 46-year-old Aszehari Ansar’s next of kin, under the council’s public liability insurance.

His widow, Siti Norwani Mohamed, 41, has yet to decide on legal action against those responsible for the collapse of the tree, which occurred on Jalan Batu 3, Kampung Bukit Kuda.

“We will push for a faster resolution to assist the family because insurance claims typically take three to six months. However, if the case goes to court due to a dispute over the amount, the process will depend on legal proceedings,” he said.