KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan today held a bilateral meeting with his Thai counterpart, Maris Sangiampongsa, ahead of the 46th ASEAN Summit set to take place here next week.

According to a post by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its Instagram page, “the two Ministers deliberated on regional and international issues of common interests” during the meeting.

Maris arrived in the Malaysian capital on Friday evening alongside Lao Foreign Minister Thongsavanh Phomvihane.

The 46th ASEAN Summit is being held under Malaysia’s 2025 Chairmanship theme, “Inclusivity and Sustainability”.

The ASEAN Summit and its related meetings are expected to address a wide range of pressing regional and international issues, with the ongoing crisis in Myanmar remaining a key point of concern for ASEAN member states.

This year also marks Malaysia’s fifth time chairing the regional bloc since its previous chairmanships in 1977, 1997, 2005, and 2015.

In addition to the ASEAN-level meetings, the summit will also feature two important inter-regional platforms, the 2nd ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit and the ASEAN-GCC-China Summit, signalling growing engagement between Southeast Asia and its strategic partners in the Gulf and China.