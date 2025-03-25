PUTRAJAYA: The Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that no new visa restrictions have been imposed on Malaysian citizens travelling abroad.

The ministry, in a statement, said this in response to a misleading video circulating on a video-sharing platform, which falsely claims that eight countries have recently introduced new visa requirements for Malaysians.

“The Ministry confirms that this claim is entirely untrue. At present, there have been no changes to the visa policies affecting Malaysian travellers in the countries mentioned,” it said.

The ministry has lodged a police report on the issue and referred the video to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) for further action in accordance with existing laws and regulations.

It urges the public to avoid sharing unverified information and to always refer to official sources for accurate and up-to-date travel information, while reaffirming its committed to ensuring that Malaysians are well-informed and protected while travelling abroad.