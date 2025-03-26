KUALA LUMPUR: The Nvidia AI chip fraud case, which is allegedly linked to Malaysia, is still under investigation, and the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) is fully cooperating with the investigation team, said MITI Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

The minister emphasised that any updates regarding the case would be communicated to the media.

“The investigation team consists of MITI along with relevant agencies, including the Royal Malaysia Police, the Royal Malaysian Customs Department, and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission,” he told reporters outside the Iftar Kasih Ukhwah Programme in Petaling Jaya yesterday.

On March 3, MITI, in a statement, said that it was investigating allegations of Nvidia AI chips in servers linked to a fraud case being moved from Singapore to Malaysia.

This follows media reports quoting Singapore’s Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam, who stated that the server associated with the fraud case in the country may contain Nvidia AI chips, which were later moved to Malaysia.

Singapore media reported that the chips were said to have been embedded in servers supplied by Dell and Supermicro -- both major players in the server market -- to a Singapore-based company before being moved to Malaysia.