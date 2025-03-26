We will not allow criminals, traitors to dictate actions: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s security would be at risk if its leadership and institutions give in to the demands of criminals and traitors, both at home and abroad, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“If we allow threats to dictate our actions, we are essentially surrendering to criminals and betraying our duty to the nation,” he said at the 218th Police Day celebration at the Police Training Centre yesterday.

He emphasised the importance of strengthening security measures, calling for advanced capabilities and additional funding to bolster preparedness.

Anwar commended the police force for its progress under strong leadership, attributing its success to teamwork and decisive action.

Highlighting recent successes in narcotics enforcement, he said drug-related crimes not only inflict financial losses and endanger the youth but also damage the reputation of the country.

He praised enforcement teams for their swift and firm actions, urging them to maintain their momentum.

“In our fight against corruption and governance issues, police and other enforcement agencies must adopt a zero-tolerance approach for the next one to two years. The toughest action must be taken, regardless of rank or position.”

Anwar expressed confidence that such determination would significantly improve Malaysia’s political and economic climate, emphasising that this requires strong political will from leaders, including the Cabinet and police.

He cited an incident involving a cyber attack on Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd two days ago, with hackers demanding a US$10 million (RM44 million) ransom.

“I was told of it, and instantly refused. We can’t cave in to hackers’ demands.”

He said corruption, smuggling, betrayal and racial or religious hostility cannot be tolerated as they undermine the country’s stability.

“This is my call to the force – to stand as the pillar of national security while strengthening ties with the community.”

Earlier, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain described 2024 as a challenging year for police, citing several high-profile cases that shook the nation.

He said these included the arrest of an armed Israeli national in Kuala Lumpur, deadly attacks on police stations in Johor and Penang, and the rescue of women and children from alleged exploitation.

Razarudin also highlighted the key achievements of police, particularly those involving the Criminal Investigation Department, which handled over 126,000 cases, achieving a resolution rate of more than 84%, while intelligence operations recorded a 95% success rate.

“The Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department dismantled 245 drug syndicates, arrested 753 suspects and seized assets worth over RM388 million.

“In tackling cybercrime, the Commercial Crime Investigation Department resolved online fraud cases involving losses amounting to RM1.57 billion.”

He added that the Internal Security and Public Order Department solved nearly 9,500 cases, leading to over 7,000 arrests and the seizure of goods worth RM984 million.

Razarudin said the Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department recorded a 5.5% increase in summonses issued totalling 4.9 million, with fines exceeding RM299 million.

While acknowledging public criticism, he stressed that trust in the police force remains strong.

“With over 134,000 personnel, my team and I encourage the public to help enhance our service quality and integrity through the Public Report Management System, which allows the public to report complaints involving police personnel.”