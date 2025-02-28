IPOH: Mosques and suraus in Perak intending to invite foreign imams for Tarawih prayers during Ramadan must apply for accreditation but are strongly encouraged to prioritise local imams.

Perak Islamic Religion and Malay Customs Council (MAIPk) president Tan Sri Mohd Annuar Zaini said that foreign imams invited, including those from Saudi Arabia, must first obtain accreditation approval from the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah.

“Much like how we prioritise local goods; we have many tahfiz students, yet during Ramadan, we bring in foreign imams,” he said at a press conference on the announcement of Perak’s zakat fitrah rate for 1446H/2025M and the launch of the MAIPk Bestari application, here today.

Earlier, it was reported that mosques and suraus in Terengganu are prohibited from using the services of foreign imams for Tarawih prayers and are encouraged to use local tahfiz students instead.

Similarly, Selangor has maintained its ban on foreign imams leading Tarawih prayers.

Meanwhile, Annuar said Perak does not impose any specific number of rak’ah for Tarawih. Previously, it was reported that Pahang had set a ruling for 20 rak’ah to be performed for Tarawih prayers during the upcoming Ramadan month.