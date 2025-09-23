Foreign vehicles restricted to RON97 fuel under new BUDI95 subsidy programme

GEORGE TOWN: Foreign-registered vehicles will continue purchasing RON97 fuel exclusively under Malaysia’s newly announced targeted fuel subsidy programme.

Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan confirmed that RON97 sales would proceed normally as the primary fuel option for vehicles registered outside Malaysia.

He stated that foreign-registered vehicles from neighbouring countries like Thailand, Indonesia, and Singapore remain prohibited from buying RON95 petrol even with the new floating price mechanism.

“Foreign-registered vehicles, such as those from Thailand, Indonesia, or Singapore, are not allowed to buy RON95,” Amir Hamzah said during a press conference following the Post-13MP Engagement Session for the Northern Zone.

The minister clarified that these vehicles “can only purchase RON97 in accordance with existing regulations,” noting that “RON97 is already sold at a floating price.”

Foreign residents living in Malaysia who drive locally registered vehicles represent an exception to this restriction.

Amir Hamzah explained that “foreign residents living in Malaysia who drive Malaysian-registered vehicles may purchase RON95 at market price, which will be determined at the end of the month.”

The BUDI MADANI RON95 programme restricts subsidised RON95 purchases to Malaysian citizens aged 16 and above holding valid driving licences.

Eligible citizens will pay RM1.99 per litre for RON95 petrol, reduced from the previous price of RM2.05 per litre effective September 30.

Amir Hamzah, who also performs the duties of Economy Minister, addressed concerns about potential supply shortages for local citizens due to unsubsidised RON95 sales to foreign residents.

He assured the public that “there is no issue of supply or logistics shortages because foreign-registered vehicles are only allowed to purchase RON97.”

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced the new targeted subsidy programme yesterday, estimating that over 16 million Malaysians qualify based on Road Transport Department and National Registration Department data. – Bernama