Foreign worker arrested with 20kg methamphetamine in Kuala Lumpur mall

KUALA LUMPUR: A foreign national was arrested last Saturday at a shopping mall in Taman Melawati, Ampang, after police found him carrying 20.85 kilograms of methamphetamine worth RM80,000.

Ampang Jaya District Police Chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail stated that the 50-year-old suspect was detained at 12.35 pm while walking in the area with a bag containing 20 transparent plastic packets of the drugs.

“Initial investigations revealed that the suspect had been residing in the country for approximately 10 years, and an urine test showed he was positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine. However, he has no prior criminal record.”

Mohd Azam added that the seized drugs could supply around 20,850 addicts in the Klang Valley. The suspect has been remanded for seven days under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries a potential death penalty or life imprisonment and mandatory caning if convicted.