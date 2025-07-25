$!Forest fires rage in Sarawak as API readings worsen

KUCHING: The air quality at districts in southern Sarawak has deteriorated today, even as more forest fires are flaring up in the state.

The Air Pollutant Index (API) reading in Lundu at 8am today had shot up to 125, which is beyond the 100 unhealthy mark, said the Sarawak Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB).

The API level there was only 89 yesterday.

Lundu district is about 90km from state capital Kuching.

Located at the southernmost tip of Sarawak, it also shares a land border with Kalimantan in Indonesia.