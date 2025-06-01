IPOH: The High Court here today was told that Form Five student Muhammad Zaharif Affendi Muhd Zamrie was probably run over by the Perodua Ativa driven by a senior police officer during the crash on Dec 15, 2023.

Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) Principal Accident Analyst and Unit Head Ahmad Noor Syukri Zainal Abidin, 42, said the first crash between the Perodua Ativa and the motorcycle occurred outside of the dashcam’s view.

“But the dashcam recording showed vertical displacement by the Perodua Ativa immediately after the first crash.

“Therefore, based on the location of the motorcyclist fell in middle in front of the Perodua Ativa, it is probable that the Perodua Ativa ran over the fallen motorcyclist, while the motorcycle was on its side after it skidded to the right side of the road,” the 13th prosecution witness said.

He was reading his witness statement in front of Judge Datuk Bhupindar Singh Gucharan Singh Preet in the trial of Mohd Nazri Abdul Razak, 46, a police officer with the rank of deputy superintendent, who is charged with murdering Muhammad Zaharif, 17, along Jalan Taman Jati 1 near Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Jati here between 11.45 am and 12.32 pm, Dec 15, 2023.

Ahmad Noor Syukri said the force of the crash had caused the motorcycle to fall to the left resulting in the victim falling in the middle, in front of the Perodua Ativa.

The 17-year MIROS Crash Investigation and Reconstruction MIROS veteran said investigations in the accident area revealed oil stains from the point of impact, which is consistent with the last location of the motorcycle as seen in the dashcam video recording.

“Investigations in the crash site did not find any skid marks from both vehicles.... which proves there was no harsh braking by both driver and motorcyclist immediately before the first crash occurred,” he said.

In addition, data gathering and analysis conducted by the MIROS team indicated that the first crash was a rear end collision with the Perodua Ativa tailgating the motorcycle but at a safe distance, he said, adding that the average speed at less than 50 metres before the point of impact for the Perodua Ativa was 89.76 kilometres an hour (km/h) while the motorcycle was going at 94.92 km/h.

During his main examination, the witness was also asked by deputy public prosecutor Afzainizam Abdul Aziz to explain the meaning of two situations that would cause the first crash as stated in his witness statement.

Ahmad Noor Syukri said the first situation’s analysis was more accurate, as in the Perodua Ativa continued moving at a consistent speed while the motorcycle slowed down while approaching the point of impact.

He chose the first situation rather than the second, being that the motorcycle moved at a consistent speed while the Ativa accelerated towards the point of impact after reading the Event Data Recorder (EDR) report prepared by Perodua in court today.

The accused’s lawyer, M Athimulan, objected to the report submitted by the MIROS investigative team on the grounds that the witness testimony was based on expertise and not fact.

Judge Bhupindar Singh allowed the report to be marked as an exhibit and asked both the prosecution and defence to submit their arguments relating to the matter at the end of the prosecution’s case.

The trial continues tomorrow.