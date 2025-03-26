BUTTERWORTH: A former candidate for the Bagan Jermal seat in the 15th General Election pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court today to a charge of falsely displaying a Pahang honorific title on his business card.

Ong Chuan Jin, 62, who represented Perikatan Nasional, was accused of displaying the title on the front and back of his business card despite not having been conferred any such honour or medal by the state.

The accused, who is the chairman of the Universal Welfare Organisation of Malaysia, allegedly committed the offence at Jalan Raja Uda, Butterworth, in May 2022.

He was charged under Section 3(1)(d) of the Pahang Emblems, Titles and Awards (Prevention of Improper Use) (Enactment 18) 2017, which carries a fine of between RM250,000 and RM500,000, imprisonment of one to five years, or both upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Rifaie Mohamed Riyaludin proposed bail at RM30,000 with one surety.

However, the accused’s lawyer, Ong Chin Wen, pleaded for a reduction to RM8,000, citing the accused’s role as a welfare activist engaged in charitable work through his non-governmental organisation.

Judge Nor Azah Kasran granted bail at RM10,000 with one surety and set April 29 for case mention.