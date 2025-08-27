Former CEO and NGO chairman detained over RM2.1 million false claims

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has detained a former chief executive officer of a banking institution foundation and a non-governmental organisation chairman over false claims totalling RM2.1 million.

Both male suspects, aged in their thirties and fifties, were arrested at the MACC Headquarters between five pm and eleven thirty pm yesterday while providing their statements.

Preliminary investigations indicate the suspects conspired to certify and submit documents containing false information regarding foundation allocation claims.

The claims involved education fund assistance despite the program not being conducted as stated in the application.

MACC Senior Director of Investigation Division Datuk Zainul Darus confirmed the arrests and stated the case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

Magistrate Irza Zulaikha Rohanuddin granted a five day remand order for both suspects until August 31 following an application at the Magistrate’s Court this morning. – Bernama