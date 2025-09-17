M’sian doctor says customers don’t have to clear tables at fast food eateries, receives backlash

THE long-standing debate over whether customers should clean up after themselves in fast food restaurants continues to spark heated discussions online.

While some argue that it’s the staff’s responsibility as part of the service provided, others believe that tidying up after a meal reflects basic courtesy, empathy, and respect for service workers.

The conversation was recently reignited after a local doctor shared her opinion on the matter — suggesting that customers are not obligated to clear their tables, as the responsibility lies with the eatery’s management.

Her comment followed a Threads post that called out customers who do not throw away their rubbish in fast food eateries, stating that it should be common sense to do so.

The doctor disagreed, saying she does not judge others who leave their tables uncleared and asserted that the eatery owner should be responsible for cleaning up, as customers are already paying service tax.

“If a customer helps, they’re actually not helping the staff, but helping the owner by reducing problems, limiting the need for staff, and maximising profit.

“I don’t want to act holier-than-thou. Sometimes I’m the kind of customer who leaves it.

Sometimes I’m the kind of customer who helps,” she said in a Threads post.

Many disagreed with the doctor, primarily emphasising that clearing one’s table is a reflection of manners and thoughtfulness. Others pointed out that cleaning up helps ease the workload of eatery staff.

“It’s called courtesy. It reflects a lot on your upbringing,” remarked one user.

“We do it because, as humans, we care for the workers. We make their job easier. Sometimes the workers are hardworking aunties who have to clean tables for a restaurant with two floors,” another commented.

“It’s empathy. It’s human decency. Those who have never worked in a restaurant will never understand the feeling of seeing this kind of mess on a table while attending to other customers,” said another user.

Whether seen as a small act of kindness or an unnecessary obligation, one thing is clear: the way we treat shared spaces — and the people who maintain them — says a lot about us as a society.