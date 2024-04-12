SHAH ALAM: A former cook pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of stealing a luxury Rolex Oyster watch worth RM67,000 from a shop selling branded goods last month.

Safaruddin Bacho, 44, was charged with committing the offence at the shop in Jalan SS 16/1, Subang Jaya here at 10.40 am last Nov 23.

The charge, under Section 380 of the Penal Code, provides a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and can be fined, upon conviction.

Magistrate Muhammad Syafiq Sulaiman allowed him bail of RM4,000 with one surety and set Feb 14 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Sofea Jaysal appeared for the prosecution, while lawyer Shalehhuddin Salam represented the accused.