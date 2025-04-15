PETALING JAYA: A former Dewan Negara Deputy Speaker has been remanded by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over graft allegations involving land reclamation works in Kota Laksamana, Melaka.

According to a statement by the anti-graft commission, the remand order is effective for six days until April 20, issued by Ayer Keroh magistrate Sharda Shienha Mohd Suleiman following an application submitted by the MACC.

Sources say the suspect, in his 60s, who was a managing director in a company, was believed to have received bribes in the form of four luxury vehicles and cash, estimated to total around RM300,000, from a company owner bearing the title ‘Datuk’.

ALSO READ: Bersatu deputy information chief Ali Mohamad remanded for six days over alleged bribery

“The suspect is believed to have received the bribes between 2021 and 2023 in return for awarding land reclamation works covering approximately 100 acres to a company owned by the individual with the title ‘Datuk’,” the MACC said.

“Following that, the suspect, along with the said Datuk, was arrested between 4.30pm and 5pm yesterday when they appeared at the MACC office in Melaka to have their statements recorded.”

Melaka MACC director Adi Supian confirmed the arrest of both suspects and said the second suspect, who holds the ‘Datuk’ title, was released on MACC bail after his statement was recorded.

The case is being investigated under Section 16(a)(B) of the MACC Act 2009.