Former Johor chief kadi inspires Islamic preaching after Maal Hijrah award

JOHOR BAHRU: Former Johor chief kadi Anoar Sarimin, named Tokoh Maal Hijrah 1447H/2025M, says the recognition strengthens his resolve to continue preaching Islam.

The 63-year-old, who retired in 2022, remains active in delivering religious talks and serves on the State Fatwa Committee.

Anoar expressed gratitude to Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, and the government for the prestigious award.

“Alhamdulillah, this honour inspires me to keep guiding Muslims daily,“ he told Bernama at the Johor Maal Hijrah celebration at Iskandar Islamic Centre.

Having served as Johor’s chief kadi from 2018 to 2020, Anoar highlighted key milestones, including organising the 100th Anniversary of Johor Islamic Education in 2018 and the National Quran Recitation assembly in 2022.

He urged Muslims to seek Allah’s pleasure and emulate Prophet Muhammad’s perseverance in spreading Islam.

State Islamic Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid, present at the event, encouraged self-improvement aligned with Johor’s development goals.

The celebration, themed ‘Membangun Ummah Maju Johor’, underscores the state’s commitment to holistic progress.