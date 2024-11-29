PETALING JAYA: A former contestant of a local pay-TV comedy reality show was arrested in Johor Bahru this morning for allegedly raping a woman in her 20s.

Johor Bahru Selatan district police chief, assistant commissioner Raub Selamat, confirmed the arrest of the male suspect in his 40s when contacted by Kosmo yesterday.

“The suspect has been remanded for five days starting today until December 2.

Police are currently investigating the case under Section 376 of the Penal Code,” he was quoted as saying.

The remand order was issued by senior assistant registrar of the Johor Bahru Lower Court, Muhammad Fitri Mokhtar.