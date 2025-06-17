MELAKA: A former director of the Melaka Youth and Sports Department pleaded not guilty today in the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court to submitting a false claim and accepting bribes.

Khairul Adri Rosli, 51, is charged with submitting a payment voucher amounting to RM126,100 for the supply and installation of concrete imprint around the tennis and petanque court walkways at the Melaka Youth and Sports Complex, which was known to contain false particulars as the work was not carried out according to the quoted specifications.

He is alleged to have committed the offence at the Melaka Youth and Sports Department office on Dec 8, 2023.

The charge, under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti‑Corruption Commission Act 2009, which is punishable under Section 24(2) of the same Act, provides a maximum jail term of 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

The accused also faces four charges of soliciting bribes totalling RM8,000 from a company owner linked to his official duties, between Sept 25, 2023 and June 25, 2024 in the Melaka Tengah district.

The charge, under Section 165 of the Penal Code, carries a maximum sentence of two years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both.

Deputy Public Prosecutor from the MACC, Sharina Farhana Nor Sa’ari, proposed bail to be set at RM25,000 for all charges, with the additional conditions that the accused surrender his passport to the court and report monthly to the Melaka MACC office.

Khairul Adri’s lawyer, T. Gajendran, asked for a lower bail amount, saying that his client is currently serving in a different department and will be suspended from duty starting today, receiving only half of his salary.

Judge Elesabet Paya Wan granted bail of RM20,000 with one surety for all charges.

The court set Aug 15 for mention of the case.