Former MIC leader apologises to MCMC chairman over false TikTok claims

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Puchong MIC Division chief Awtar Singh has issued a public apology for remarks made in a TikTok video on April 17 that damaged the reputation of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission and its chairman Tan Sri Muhammad Salim Fateh Din.

In a video uploaded to his TikTok account, Awtar expressed regret over making baseless allegations that tarnished the good name of Muhammad Salim and the commission while undermining public confidence in them.

“I would like to extend this apology to Muhammad Salim, his family, and all MCMC officers and staff who were directly or indirectly affected by my unfounded statements,“ he said.

Awtar admitted that his earlier claim alleging MCMC’s failure to act against mobile phone scam syndicates was untrue, unfair and made without understanding the actual facts.

He added that he deeply regretted his actions and pledged not to repeat them, including uploading, posting or publishing any statements or content that could affect the reputation of MCMC or its chairman. – Bernama