Former mosque coordinator charged with CBT over imam remuneration

IPOH: A former assistant Islamic Affairs officer faced 16 counts of criminal breach of trust amounting to RM30,250 related to imam remuneration overpayments.

Muhamad Azian Mat Isa, 38, pleaded not guilty to all charges before Sessions Court Judge Meor Sulaiman Ahmad Tarmizi.

The accused served as Taiping District Mosque Administration Coordinator when allegedly committing the offences between 2019 and 2023.

Prosecutors charged him with misappropriating overpayments ranging from RM850 to RM5,950 across ten Taiping mosques.

The alleged crimes occurred at the Taiping District Islamic Religious Office from March 2019 to July 2023.

Each charge falls under Section 409 of the Penal Code, carrying potential penalties of 20 years imprisonment, whipping, and fines.

MACC prosecuting officer Suzieyana Azura Yahaya proposed bail at RM4,000 per charge with bi-monthly reporting requirements.

Defence lawyer Ahmad Shamil Azad Abdul Hamid requested reduced bail citing his client’s modest income as a goat herder supporting four children.

The court set total bail at RM16,000 with monthly MACC reporting and passport surrender until case resolution.

Judge Meor Sulaiman scheduled the next mention for October 13 to proceed with the case. – Bernama