Israel’s UN envoy says country doesn’t always act in US interests

JERUSALEM: Israel’s UN ambassador has stated his country does not always act in the interests of its ally the United States following Israeli strikes targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar.

The remarks from Danny Danon came after President Donald Trump issued a rare rebuke over Israel’s decision to conduct military operations on Qatari soil.

The White House confirmed on Tuesday that Trump disagreed with Israel’s actions and had warned Qatar in advance of the incoming strikes.

Qatar, which hosts a major US military base and serves as a venue for Gaza peace talks, stated it received no warning from Washington until after the deadly attack began.

Danon explained during an Israeli radio interview that while coordination exists, Israel sometimes makes independent decisions.

“We don’t always act in the interests of the United States,“ he told the station.

“They give us incredible support, we appreciate that, but sometimes we make decisions and inform the United States.”

The ambassador emphasized that the operation targeted Hamas rather than Qatar itself.

“It was not an attack on Qatar; it was an attack on Hamas,“ Danon clarified.

“We are not against Qatar, nor against any Arab country, we are currently against a terrorist organisation.”

Hamas reported six fatalities in the strikes, including the son of its top negotiator, though senior leaders survived the attack.

Qatar confirmed one of its security officers also died during the incident.

Danon stated Israel remains awaiting the full results of the operation despite the preliminary assessments.

“It is too early to comment on the outcome, but the decision is the right one,“ he added. – AFP