KUALA TERENGGANU: Former national junior hockey player Mohamad Asmawi Zaidi, who went viral for wandering aimlessly around Taman Kerang, Kuantan has been found and will be brought home to his family in Kemaman.

Terengganu Hockey Association president Mohd Fikri Harun said he and several members of the association’s management had tracked Mohamad Asmawi down since a video of him wandering in public while talking incoherently went viral on social media.

When they found him, Mohamad Asmawi was wearing only long pants sleeping on a bare floor.

“Physically he looks thin and weak. Mawi (Mohamad Asmawi) was unaware of our presence even though he was close to me in the association.

“We don’t want to get near him aggressively as we are concerned he will run off to some other place. That will complicate our plans with the Social Welfare Department to bring him back home to Kemaman,“ he said when contacted. -- MORE

Mohd Fikri said the association plans to take Mohamad Asmawi to a hospital for treatment by a specialist and urged the public to pray for the teen’s speedy recovery.

“According to his family, Mawi has been suffering from some mental issues for some time and often hallucinated.

“His family tried many things to help him, but his condition did not improve and it was hard to control his movements,” he added.