Former NSTP editor-in-chief Hishamuddin Aun dies at 71

KUALA LUMPUR: Former New Straits Times Press group editor-in-chief Datuk Hishamuddin Aun has died from pneumonia at Sultan Idris Hospital in Serdang.

His daughter Nur Camilia confirmed he passed away at approximately 7.45 pm after spending over a month in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.

She mentioned his body remains at the hospital pending burial at Sungai Sekamat Islamic Cemetery in Kajang tomorrow.

Hishamuddin is survived by his wife, four children, and two grandchildren.

His health had reportedly worsened over the past two weeks due to an influenza infection before his ICU admission.

The veteran journalist served as Berita Harian group editor for three years between 2003 and 2006.

Hishamuddin also brought his extensive sports journalism experience to Astro Arena where he worked for nearly ten years. – Bernama