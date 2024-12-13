MELAKA: A former chief executive officer of the Melaka River and Coastal Development Corporation (PPSPM) has been sentenced to two years in prison and fined RM1.3 million for four counts of receiving RM260,000 in bribes related to the supply of Melaka River Cruise boats seven years ago.

Ayer Keroh Sessions Court Judge Elesabet Paya Wan meted the sentence on Mohd Fariz Mohd Ali, 42, after ruling that the defence had failed to raise reasonable doubt at the end of their case.

Elesabet imposed a total fine of RM1.3 million for all the charges and sentenced the accused to two years imprisonment for the first and second charges, and one year each for the other two charges, to run concurrently, starting today.

The court granted the defendant’s application for a stay of execution pending an appeal, with bail increased from RM50,000 to RM60,000.

In her judgment, Elesabet stated that the defence had failed to cast reasonable doubt to rebut the presumption under Section 51 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act (MACC) 2009.

Based on the four amended charges, Mohd Fariz, a manager in the corporation’s Product Business Development Division at the time, was accused of receiving RM260,000 in cash bribes from LEC Impressions Sdn Bhd.

The cash was provided as an inducement to help the company secure a project to supply 10 boats to PPSPM.

The offences were committed in front of a car wash in Taman Peringgit Jaya and at a house in Taman Puncak Bertam, between Jan 4 and March 6, 2017.

Mohd Fariz was charged under Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, punishable under Section 24(1) of the same Act, by up to 20 years imprisonment, and a minimum fine of RM10,000 or five times the value of the gratification, whichever is higher.

His lawyer Hamidi Mohd Noh pleaded for a lenient sentence, citing that the accused no longer holds the position, has dependents, and is facing health issues.

However, MACC deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Asraf Mohamed Tahir requested an appropriate sentence, highlighting the bribe’s substantial amount and the fact that the accused was a civil servant.