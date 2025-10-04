JOHOR BAHRU: A former shop assistant and an unemployed man pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to three charges of human trafficking involving three men for labour exploitation in Johor and Myanmar between December last year and February last year.

Jasper Yap En Wai, 20, and Desmond Ang Wei Cheng, 18, made the plea after the charges were read out to them in Mandarin before Judge Siti Noraida Sulaiman.

On the first and second charges, the two men were jointly charged with trafficking two men, aged 19 and 20, for labour exploitation at a restaurant in Taman Maju Jaya, Johor Bahru, between December 2024 and last Feb 14.

Yap also faces another charge of trafficking a 21-year-old man for the same purpose in Shwekkoko, Myanmar, between December 7, 2024, and last Feb 14.

The charges, all framed under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 (Atipsom 2007) read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, provide a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment and may be fined if convicted

The court allowed Yap bail of RM24,000 on each charge with two local sureties, while Ang was allowed bail of RM15,000 on each with two local sureties.

The two men were also ordered to report themselves at the nearest police station once a month, surrender their passports to the court and not interfere with the witnesses.

The court set May 21 for mention for the submission of documents and appointment of a lawyer for Yap.

At the proceeding today, the prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor R.Kodesviary, while Ang was represented by lawyer Mohammad Muzzamil Mohammad Hairiri.