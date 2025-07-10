Former UMany president granted leave to appeal RM10,000 fine

PUTRAJAYA: The Court of Appeal has granted leave to former Universiti Malaya Association of New Youth (UMany) president Wong Yan Ke to challenge his conviction and RM10,000 fine for insulting the university’s then vice-chancellor.

A three-judge panel ruled that his case raised legal questions under Section 504 of the Penal Code requiring further deliberation.

Wong, now deputy chairman of electoral reform group Bersih, was found guilty in October 2023 of disrupting the 59th UM convocation ceremony in 2019.

He had staged a protest on stage, demanding the resignation of then vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Abdul Rahim Hashim.

The Magistrate’s Court initially fined him RM5,000, but the High Court later doubled the penalty.

The offence, committed at UM’s Tunku Chancellor Hall on Oct 14, 2019, falls under Section 504, which penalises intentional insult with potential to provoke public disturbance.

Punishment includes up to two years’ jail, a fine, or both.

Wong’s legal team proposed seven questions of law, including whether the charge was defective for not specifying the offending act.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Zaki Asyraf Zubir opposed the appeal, arguing the issues were not novel.

The court’s decision allows Wong’s appeal to proceed, focusing solely on legal arguments. – Bernama