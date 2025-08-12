Former Utusan Malaysia journalist Rosli Manah passes away at 58

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Utusan Malaysia entertainment journalist Mohd Rosli Manah passed away at the age of 58 due to multiple health complications.

He died at Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin Hospital in Kajang at 12.59pm today after suffering from kidney failure, diabetes and tuberculosis.

His wife Asma Ghani confirmed the news to Bernama, stating he had been hospitalised for over two months before his passing.

“My late husband had been admitted to the hospital for more than two months. He breathed his last today, with me and his colleagues by his side,“ she said.

Funeral prayers were conducted at Pekan Kajang Jamek Mosque before burial at Sungai Kantan Muslim Cemetery.

Rosli had battled diabetes for seven years, with his condition deteriorating after failing to adhere to prescribed medication.

This led to a severe brain infection that impaired his speech and required extensive treatment.

The journalist began his career with Utusan Melayu (Malaysia) Berhad in 1993, serving over 25 years in various roles including entertainment editor.

He notably headed Mangga Online before the newspaper’s closure in 2019 forced him into odd jobs like food vending to support his family. – Bernama