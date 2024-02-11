Foul smell leads to discovery of dead man

KOTA BHARU: The mystery of a foul odour emanating from a house in Taman Selasih, in Tanah Merah, was solved with the discovery of a dead man yesterday.

Tanah Merah district police chief Superintendent Mohd Haki Hasbullah said the police went to the scene after receiving the information and found the decomposing body of the man on the upper floor of the house.

He said the man was believed to have died five days before the body was found.

“Investigation at the scene found that the 53-year-old was living with his father, in his 90s and believed to be senile, forcing the police to break down the door to get into the house,” he said in a statement today.

The body was sent to Tamah Merah Hospital for a post-mortem.

He said the police did not suspect any foul play and classified the case as sudden death, but urged those with information to contact the police.