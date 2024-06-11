Founding couple of online fashion biz continue giving statements to MACC

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) continues recording statements from the founding couple of an online fashion business in regards to Khazanah Nasional Bhd (Khazanah) and Permodalan Nasional Bhd’s (PNB) investment in the fashion business, which resulted in RM43. 9 million losses.

The car carrying the couple was spotted arriving at the MACC headquarters here at 12.54 pm.

Yesterday, the couple presented themselves for the first time at the graft buster’s premises and spent almost eight hours, starting at 2.30 pm, giving their statements to assist investigations into the case.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki told Bernama that, as of yesterday, four witnesses from PNB, Khazanah, and the Ministry of Finance had been called to have their statements recorded.

On Monday, the MACC announced, through a post on its official TikTok page, that the commission had raided the office of a local online fashion business and three other premises and seized various documents for investigation under Section 18 of the MACC Act.

Azam also reportedly said that the investigation into the loss incurred by the fashion business would be conducted fairly and professionally, further emphasising that the investigation was essential as it involved public funds and was of public interest.

He also urged the public to provide space for the investigation to be carried out and avoid speculation and a ‘public trial’ against the parties involved.