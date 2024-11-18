Four assistant teachers facing sexual assault charges to submit second representation

SEREMBAN: The defence team representing four assistant teachers from a madrasah (religious school) in Kuala Pilah, who face 20 charges of committing physical sexual assault against children, will submit a second representation to the Attorney General’s Chambers.

Lawyer Datuk Hanif Hassan stated that the application follows the rejection of their first representation, which sought a review of the charges against Muhammad Habib Noh Mohd Zairi, 21; Muhammad Khunais Fathie Khabil, 20; Ahmad Nadzful Izham Azizan, 22; and Muhammad Fawzun Azim Ismail, 20, by the Negeri Sembilan state prosecution director.

“I confirm that we have received a response stating the representation has been dismissed. I have received instructions from my clients to file a second representation,“ he said during proceedings before Judge Datin Surita Budin at the Seremban Sessions Court today.

Earlier during the proceedings, deputy public prosecutor Nurul Balkis Zunaidi, who appeared for the prosecution, informed the court that the representations were dismissed by the state prosecution director.

The judge then set Dec 18 for case mention.

Meanwhile, Hanif, when approached by reporters, explained that the second representation would take into account the age of the accused.

“We will submit the second representation to the AGC for consideration... to review the charges to one with a reduced sentence, given that (three of) the accused are under 21 years old,“ he said.

On Sept 19, Muhammad Habib Noh (five charges), Muhammad Khunais (six charges), and Ahmad Nadzful (three charges) were arrested during Op Global and pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here to charges of committing physical sexual assault against children at a religious school in Kuala Pilah between 2022 and 2023.

The following day, Muhammad Fawzun also pleaded not guilty at the same court to six charges of similar offenses involving four boys at the care centre in 2023.

They were charged under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offenses Against Children Act 2017, with two additional charges under Section 14(b) of the same Act, which is punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment and caning, upon conviction.