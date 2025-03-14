Four Bangladeshis arrested for suspected immigration fraud

PUTRAJAYA: The Immigration Department arrested four Bangladeshi nationals suspected of acting as agents offering fraudulent immigration services to foreigners in a special operation conducted in Kuala Lumpur and Bandar Bukit Raja, Selangor, on March 12 and 13.

Its director-general Datuk Zakaria Shaaban said the four foreigners, aged between 22 and 38, were detained following public tip-off and two weeks of intelligence gathering.

He said preliminary checks revealed that two of the individuals held Visit Pass Temporary Employment (PLKS) in the construction sector, while the other two had overstayed.

“Their modus operandi involved offering immigration services to foreigners in the country, such as special passes.

“These agents primarily targeted Bangladeshi, Myanmar, Indonesian, and Nepalese nationals who had overstayed or whose PLKS had expired,“ he said in a statement today.

Zakaria added that enforcement officers seized 134 passports from various countries, namely Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Indonesia and India, four mobile phones, one laptop, RM69,380 in cash, and two vehicles—a Perodua Ativa and Alza.

All four Bangladeshi nationals were detained on suspicion of offences under Section 12(1) of the Passports Act 1966 and Section 56(1A)(a) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 and were taken to the immigration office here for further action.

Meanwhile, he said a Malaysian woman and three Bangladeshi men were issued notices to appear at the office to assist in the investigation.