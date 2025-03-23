KOTA BHARU: Four Class C vessels that were in the process of being scrapped were destroyed in a fire next to the Maritime Dock in Tok Bali river mouth, here, early this morning.

Tok Bali Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) operations Commander, Azman Ibrahim said the fire is believed to have started at about 3 am this morning.

“Upon receiving the report, a team of six personnel rushed to the scene of the incident, which is located about six kilometres from the station.

“In the fire, the first boat was 70 per cent destroyed, the second 50 per cent while the third and fourth vessels were 20 per cent damaged,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the blaze was successfully brought under control in almost an hour before it was finally completed at 7.54 am.

According to him, no injuries were reported while further investigations are being carried out to identify the cause of the fire.