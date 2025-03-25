Four solo acts of burglary, theft busted in Melaka

MELAKA: Police arrested four suspects in separate raids, believed to be operating as ‘lone wolf criminals’ in a spate of burglaries and robberies carried out ‘Solo’ around the Melaka Tengah district, involving a total loss of RM76,000.

Melaka Tengah police chief ACP Christopher Patit said the arrests included a 48-year-old security guard nicknamed ‘Salleh Solo’ who works in Kuala Lumpur and moonlights by breaking into houses in Melaka to evade authorities.

The suspect was detained on Sunday (March 23) at around 4 pm, based on fingerprints found at the crime scene, thus resolving a burglary case targeting unoccupied homes, causing losses estimated at RM45,000.

“Police also arrested a 47-year-old unemployed man nicknamed ‘Nathan Solo’ on March 16, for allegedly targeting unoccupied houses and committing three house-breaking cases and incurring losses of RM25,000,“ he said at a press conference.

Christopher said that yet another suspect, ‘Joseph Solo,‘ aged 58, was apprehended on March 18 for allegedly breaking into worker hostels and stealing mobile phones, causing losses of RM6,000.

The last arrest was a 31-year-old suspect named ‘Jebot Solo,‘ for attempted robberies on lone individuals, engaging his targets in conversation before relieving the victim of their valuables.

“Acting on information, on March 20 at about noon, a police team arrested the suspect at a house in Kampung Bertam Malim,“ he said.

Christopher said all the suspects are believed to have been actively engaged in the initimidating activities since February, with two recently released from prison.

They cruised on motorcycles for surveillance and operated solo to commit these crimes for financial gain.

“A check showed all four suspects had past records related to crime and drugs, with one of them testing positive for methamphetamine.

“The cases are being investigated under Sections 457 (house-breaking), 380 (house theft), 411 (possessing stolen property), 393 (attempted robbery) and 384 (extortion) of the Penal Code,” he said.