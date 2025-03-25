KUCHING: Sarawak police have identified 56 accident-prone locations as their main focus for patrols under Op Selamat 24 in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri, which will be held from March 29 to April 3.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata said the police would also conduct patrols at traffic congestion hotspots and within residential areas.

“This operation will involve all branches and departments under the Sarawak Police Contingent and cover all districts, with the participation of 343 officers and personnel from the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department,” he said in a statement today.

He said the operation aims to reduce road accidents during the festive period, and motorists are advised to always comply with traffic regulations and follow instructions from enforcement officers.

Mancha added that the operation would include patrols at vacant residences to prevent break-ins and other crimes.