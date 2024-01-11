Four cops remanded over jewellery theft

KUALA LUMPUR: Four policemen have been detained to assist in the investigation of a case of stolen jewellery belonging to a woman who was found dead in her car in the parking lot of a condominium in Setapak on Oct 1.

Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa confirmed that the four, who hold ranks from constable to corporal and aged between 28 and 35, were arrested around Setapak and remanded for three days starting from yesterday.

He said a remand application under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code was submitted yesterday, and investigation was initiated following a police report lodged by a local man regarding the jewellery theft.

“The case was initially classified as a Police Inquiry Paper (KEP) but after obtaining several statements, the police reclassified the case under Section 379 of the Penal Code (committing theft),” he said in a statement here today.

Following the arrests, he said the police seized a receipt and a piece of yellowish metal weighing approximately 11.52 grammes.

Investigations are currently ongoing and the public is urged not to make any speculation that could interfere with the investigation.