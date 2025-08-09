Four drug suspects return to Malaysia after Thailand arrest

KOTA BHARU: The Royal Malaysia Police confirmed the return of four individuals previously detained in Thailand over drug-related offences.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Hussein Omar Khan verified their arrival this afternoon.

The individuals identified are Mohd Affendi Ahmad, 35, Eridieka Mohd Noor, 33, Mohamad Alif Deraman, 33, and Zuhaira Nasrin, 26.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat stated that the four were reunited with their families at 6.30 pm.

They had spent approximately six hours providing statements at the Kelantan contingent police headquarters.

All four tested negative for drugs during the process.

Two others, dikir barat singer Wan Norshaheeda Azlin Wan and Nur Aida Mamat, 33, were released a day earlier.

The group was initially arrested on November 1 for allegedly possessing 6,059 Yaba pills.

They were freed two days ago after Thai prosecutors failed to present witnesses and evidence for an appeal.

The Narathiwat prison court dismissed the case due to insufficient prosecution evidence. - Bernama