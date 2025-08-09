Over 4,000 join ASEAN Solidarity Cycling Tour 2025 in Kuala Terengganu

MORE than 4,000 participants, including representatives from ASEAN member countries, joined the ASEAN Solidarity Cycling Tour 2025 at Dataran Batu Buruk today.

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim highlighted the event’s role in fostering a healthy lifestyle and strengthening ASEAN ties.

“This is a testament to how sports serve as a unifying force, not only for Malaysians in general but also for strengthening regional ties under the ASEAN umbrella,” he said.

He noted that Terengganu was selected as the host due to its strong cycling culture and history of producing top athletes.

Adam Adli expressed hope that similar events could be organised in the future despite this being a one-off programme.

Cambodian participant Kloth Karaney, 39, praised the event for boosting tourism and fostering ASEAN camaraderie.

Vietnamese participant Tran Chong Thai, 36, visiting Malaysia for the first time, commended the event and local hospitality.

“I love this city (Kuala Terengganu). The event is good and the food here is also very nice,” he said. - Bernama