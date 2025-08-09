Perak gains edge as SUKMA 2026 may reintroduce petanque, Muay Thai, silambam

IPOH: The Selangor government’s proposal to include three additional sports, namely petanque, Muay Thai and silambam, in the 2026 Malaysia Games (SUKMA) is seen as giving Perak an advantage in securing more medals at the biennial sporting event.

State Education, Higher Education, Youth and Sports Committee chairman Khairudin Abu Hanipah said this is because the three sports proposed for re-listing are among those that have contributed a significant medal haul for Perak.

“In addition, we hope this will serve as a major motivation, especially for enthusiasts of these three sports, to continue promoting them so they become popular and are consistently featured in future SUKMA editions.

“Whatever it is, we hope that when the Selangor government’s proposal is tabled at the SUKMA Supreme Committee Meeting, it (addition of these sports) will be approved, as it needs to be decided at the meeting,” he told reporters.

Earlier, Khairudin had witnessed LSP Pro Skill Academy receiving recognition from the Malaysia Book of Records (MBR) for the ‘Most House Retail Stores In A Computer Training Academy 2025’.

Yesterday, Selangor Youth, Sports and Entrepreneurship Committee Chairman Mohd Najwan Halimi was reported as saying that the state government had agreed to propose the inclusion of the three sports in the 2026 SUKMA.

Mohd Najwan, who is also Chairman of the SUKMA 22 Selangor 2026 Organising Committee, said the proposal will be submitted to the SUKMA Supreme Committee soon as the addition of sports must be finalised by or before Aug 15.

However, Mohd Najwan said any decision is subject to the agreement of all state representatives attending the meeting chaired by Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh. - Bernama