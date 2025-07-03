Four individuals arrested over kidnap of Sri Lankan man

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Police arrested four individuals in Kuala Selangor and Bestari Jaya, Selangor on March 1 in connection with the abduction of a Sri Lankan man at a car wash in Gelang Patah, here.

Iskandar Puteri police chief ACP M Kumarasan said the suspects were arrested following a report lodged by the victim’s employer that the 26-year-old man was abducted from his premises at about 9 am on Feb 28.

He said the suspects comprised two men and two women, aged between 18 and 37.

“Following an investigation, it was found that the victim was the boyfriend of one of the female suspects and that he was allegedly abducted for leaving the girlfriend. All the suspects tested negative for drugs, with one of them found with a criminal record,“ he said in a statement today.

Kumarasan said following the arrest, the police also seized four mobile phones of various brands and two cars.

All the suspects are on remand for seven days starting from March 1 until today, he said, adding that the two male suspects were charged under Section 365 of the Penal Code read together under Section 34 of the same law at the Magistrate’s Court here.

Both the suspects are allowed bail of RM1,000 and RM3,500, respectively and the court set March 27 for mention.

As for the two female suspects, he said, they were released on surety bond under Section 118 of the Criminal Procedure Code.