Four men charged with robbing company of gold bars worth RM5.9m

PETALING JAYA: Four men were charged in the Sessions Court here today with robbing gold bars worth RM5.9 million belonging to a company last month.

Mechanic Aziz Ahmad Nor, 38, air-conditioner repair man Krishore Raam, 30, and two others, Shah Harizie Zainal; 39, and Mohamad Afiq Jamal, 33, both without permanent jobs, pleaded not guilty to the gang-robbery charge.

They were charged, with two others who had been charged, with committing gang robbery when armed with machetes by robbing gold bars weighing 16.9 kilograms (kg) worth RM5.9 million from a 22-year-old man.

The offence was allegedly committed in front of a factory in the Puchong Industrial Complex, at 11 am last Sept 13.

The charge, framed under Section 395 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 397 of the same law, provides imprisonment for up to 20 years and is liable to a fine and whipping if convicted.

Judge Dr Syahliza Warnoh allowed the accused bail of RM10,000 with one surety each and also ordered them to report themselves at a nearby police station once a month, not disturb the prosecution witness and to surrender their passports to the court.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Nur Izzati Rozman, while lawyer Muhammad Amirul Mukminin represented Aziz and Krishore.

The two other accused, Shah Harizie and Mohamad Afiq, were unrepresented.

Meanwhile, in the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court, four men pleaded not guilty to a charge of gang robbery.

They are salesman Putra Ramadan Jendaita, 37, security guard Ahmad Ramdhani Subhan, 25, self-employed Nazuwar Nahar, 36, and security guard Afrizal Muslim, 39.

They were charged with robbing a gold courier of two gold bars estimated to weigh two kg and worth RM710,000 at a roadside in front of the Damai LRT Station, Kampung Datuk Keramat, at 2.30 pm last Oct 3,

The charge was also framed under Section 395 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 34 of the same law.

Judge Rosli Ahmad allowed the four accused bail of RM15,000 with one surety each and also ordered them to report themselves at a police station every month, not disturb witnesses and surrender their passports to the court.

The court set Nov 25 for mention.

. Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohamad Ikhwan Mohd Nasir appeared for the prosecution, while lawyer K. Ramalingam represented Putra Ramadan, Ahmad Ramdhani and Afrizal and lawyer Rodzim Zaimy Abdul Hamid represented Nazuwar.