Four men missing after entering forest in Lahad Datu

LAHAD DATU: Four men are feared missing after entering a forest in Tamaco, Tungku, near here last Thursday. They have not been heard from since.

Lahad Datu Fire and Rescue Station chief Sumsoa Rashid said the station received an emergency call from the Tungku Police Station requesting assistance in locating the group.

According to initial information, one of the victims, Fendery Ani, 37, had entered the forest with three friends around 4pm on May 8 to collect forest produce. However, none of them have returned or made contact since.

“They remain unaccounted for, and all attempts to reach them have failed,” Sumsoa said in a statement today.

The victim’s cousin, who lodged the report, also contacted a supervisor known as ‘Sergeant Wan’ from Camp Cenderawasih at around 2pm yesterday. The supervisor confirmed that Fendery was supposed to be on duty at the time.

A search and rescue (SAR) team was immediately deployed to the area to begin locating the missing men.

“Information on the identities of Fendery’s three companions is still being gathered. Updates will be provided as the search continues,“ Sumsoa added.