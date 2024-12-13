KUALA LUMPUR: Four organisations Maxis, Astro, Bumi Armada, and MEASAT have collectively contributed RM5 million to the Dana Ihsan MADANI fund to support ongoing flood relief and recovery efforts.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced the matter in a Facebook post, highlighting the critical role these organisations have played in assisting flood-affected communities through various humanitarian initiatives.

“May this contribution ease the burden of those impacted by the flood disaster, Insya-Allah,” said Anwar.

Meanwhile, in a joint statement, the organisations said the contribution was presented to Anwar by Astro Malaysia Bhd chairman Tunku Ali Redhauddin Tuanku Muhriz, Bumi Armada chairman Raja Tan Sri Arshad Raja Tun Uda, Maxis interim chairman Datuk Hamidah Naziadin, Maxis chief executive officer Goh Seow Eng, and MEASAT director Shaharul Rezza Hassan.

According to the statement, Maxis contributed RM2 million to the initiative, while Astro, Bumi Armada, and MEASAT each contributed RM1 million.

“The collective cash contribution is to support flood victims following the significant impact of recent floods in multiple states across Malaysia, especially in the East Coast region.

“In addition, each organisation has been playing its part to assist affected communities through various humanitarian initiatives,“ the statement read.

Maxis, it said, had also distributed 4,000 free mobile SIM cards and top-ups at temporary relief centres, provided essential supplies to 1,000 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) students affected by floods, and worked closely with authorities on flood alerts and responses.

“Maxis and MEASAT are committed to ensuring dependable connectivity in flood-hit areas by providing free WiFi, mobile and satellite broadband connectivity at relief centres and affected areas, and also for rescue operations,“ the statement added.

According to the statement, Astro has supported communities affected by the floods through its Yayasan Astro Kasih Relief Fund. Public and corporate donations were mobilised under Astro Radio’s Kami Care Misi Banjir Donation Drive, which collected essential items like dry food and household supplies.

“Astro also offered free Astro Box replacements for flood victims, while its staff volunteers were on the ground to assist with clean-up and recovery efforts,” it said.