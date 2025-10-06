Four STAR assemblymen pledge continued support for GRS coalition

KOTA KINABALU: Four Parti Solidariti Tanahairku (STAR) state assemblymen have declared their continued support for the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) coalition.

GRS chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor confirmed the assemblymen personally informed him of their decision following STAR president Datuk Seri Jeffrey Kitingan’s announcement to withdraw the party from the coalition.

“They have informed me directly that they support GRS,“ Hajiji said during a special press conference at Menara Kinabalu.

The assemblymen include deputy president Datuk Ellron Angin from Sook along with Datuk Flovia Ng from Tulid, Datuk Abidin Madingkir from Paginatan, and Datuk Annuar Ayub from Liawan.

Hajiji made this announcement after revealing the dissolution of the 16th Sabah State Legislative Assembly.

The dissolution paves the way for the 17th State Election with consent from Sabah Governor Tun Musa Aman.

The Sabah State Assembly comprises 73 contested seats for the upcoming election.

GRS secretary-general Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun announced last Thursday that STAR and Parti Maju Sabah would contest using their own party logos rather than the GRS symbol.

The GRS Presidential Council decided that any component party contesting under its own logo would no longer be part of the coalition.

When questioned about potential competition from STAR and SAPP candidates against GRS component Parti Bersatu Sabah, Hajiji expressed confidence in the coalition’s competitive position. – Bernama