Four-wheel drive plunges into Sarawak river

KUCHING: A four-wheel-drive vehicle plunged into the Sarawak River near the Tun Salahuddin Bridge here last night.

In a statement, the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department’s operations centre said it received an emergency call regarding the incident at 10pm and dispatched personnel to the scene.

“According to eyewitness accounts, the four-wheel drive had been parked under the bridge before moving towards the river. It then got caught on a metal barrier at the location before plunging into the river,” the statement said.

A search and rescue operation is underway, and the identity and number of victims involved have yet to be confirmed.